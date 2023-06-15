Asim Azhar and Merub Ali join the viral ‘Cupid’ trend

The showbiz lovebirds Asim Azhar and Merub Ali jumped onto the viral Instagram reel trend with K-pop’s ‘Cupid’.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, the ‘Dard’ crooner posted a fun dance reel with his fiancé, Ali. “Merub made me do it, also why have i been listening to this song 24/7,” Azhar wrote in the caption of the post.

The two aced the trending dance sequence on the hit track ‘Cupid’ by K-pop girl’s quartet 50 50 in the video, recorded in the car.

Resharing the video on his stories, the singer joked, “The stress on my face to follow her steps.”

The now-viral reel video was watched by more than a million users of the social site within hours and received love from fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for the couple in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention that Asim Azhar and Merub Ali announced their engagement on social media last year. The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective social media handles and wrote: “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

The singer-actor duo has been childhood friends and often made public appearances before making their relationship official. They were also seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan.’