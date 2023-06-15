Ushna lands herself in trouble over cyclone tweet

Pakistani star actress Ushna Shah landed herself in trouble after joking about the typhoon with her husband Hamza Amin. Taking to Twitter, the ace actor ‘allowed’ her husband Hamza Amin to find another woman in case the flight she was taking “crashes” amid the cyclone. The actress wrote, “My flight to Karachi is taking off and there is a cyclone warning there. I just want my husband to know that God forbid if the plane crashes and I don’t make it, I hope he finds happiness with someone new one day”. At the end of the tweet, Ushna said it was “a joke”. However, the keyboard warriors flooded the comment section and criticised the actress.