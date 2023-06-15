Aaliya Siddiqui drops romantic reel with the new man in her life, deletes it later

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui are heading for a divorce soon. While Aaliya had earlier thrown various allegations at Nawaz, the court then ordered the actor to solve all the problems which his wife and kids were facing in Dubai. Further on, the court had suggested them to settle things out of court and part ways amicably. In an exclusive chat with ETimes, Aaliya had said that she has filed for divorce but was waiting for Nawaz to get free from his work commitments so, they could sit and have a conversation and know where their relationship stands.

In the midst of all that, Aaliya dropped a selfie with a mystery man as she was enjoying coffee with him.

She expressed that her relationship with him is beyond friendship and she also has the right to be happy. Aaliya has now dropped a romantic

video with him. She wrote, “Life speaks to us a lot, we just need to listen to its voice” She added this

with the backdrop of the song ‘Yeh Ishq Haaye’ from ‘Jab We Met’.

The couple looks very much in love and very happy to have found each other. However, Aaliya has deleted the reel from her feed now.

In an exclusive chat with ETimes today, Aaliya has spoken about her relationship with this man. She said she would still like to hold back his name. She further confessed that will not get married as they don’t want to give any tag to this relationship.