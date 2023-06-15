Mehwish leaves fans spellbound with braided hair

Mehwish Hayat is a prominent Pakistani actress, model and singer. She has established herself as one of the leading figures in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Mehwish made her acting debut in 2009 with the drama serial ‘Man Jali,’ since then, she has appeared in numerous successful television dramas, gaining critical acclaim for her performances. Recently, the Na Maloom Afraad actress took to her Instagram handle and captivated her admirers with her latest photos. Mehwish keeps enchanting her followers with her new looks and this time she opted for an adorable braid look and appeared fascinating. Her nude makeup added a touch of glam to her appearance and made her look stunning as always. Mehwish knows the art of capturing hearts with her flawless beauty and magnetic personality. Mehwish donned a pink t-shirt and blue jeans and looked no less than a fairy. Mehwish’s talent, charisma and beauty have made her a popular figure both in Pakistan and internationally. On the work front, Mehwish Hayat was recently seen in the movies ‘Mein London Nahi Jaounga’ and ‘Ms Marvels’.