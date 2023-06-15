Grand Central Mall: a hub of glamour and luxury

FAISALABAD: The Grand Central Mall is set to revolutionize the concept of luxury living in Faisalabad and redefine the image of the city on international standards. This new landmark, sprawling over an impressive area of 75 Kanal, promises to be a secure hub of glamour, luxury, and unparalleled amenities for the people of Punjab.

With a covered area of 3.2 million square feet, the Grand Central Mall features a high-rise building with two basements, lower ground, ground, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and a rooftop. This grand structure encompasses a wide range of amenities, including shopping outlets, entertainment facilities, a five-star hotel, office spaces, and luxurious apartments.

Car parking is conveniently provided in the 2nd Basement, ensuring ample space for visitors to the Shopping Mall, 5-star Hotel, Offices, and Apartments. With round-the-clock surveillance by a cutting-edge security system and armed security staff, visitors can enjoy a safe and secure environment. Capsule lifts and cargo lifts provide easy access to the mall from this floor.

The Grand Central Mall offers an unparalleled shopping experience with Faisalabad’s largest Mega Mart, covering an impressive area of 1,30,000 square feet. With a curated array of national and international brands, the mall caters to diverse shopping needs, ensuring enhanced customer satisfaction.

Adventure seekers will be thrilled by the stylish outlets on the 1st and 2nd floors, accommodating both national and international brands. These floors provide an opportunity for local businesses to thrive, with 400 units available. A major attraction on these floors is Pakistan’s largest Fish Aquarium, boasting a water load of 250 tons, offering an exciting adventure of indoor scuba diving.

The 3rd floor of the mall focuses on household goods such as furniture, kitchen accessories, and electronics, with 14 showrooms showcasing a wide range of products. On the 4th floor, visitors can indulge in a culinary delight at Faisalabad’s largest and spacious Food Court, featuring 80 plus food shops and 8 prominent restaurants. Additionally, there are three cinemas, including one gold class category and two normal category theaters, offering the perfect entertainment experience.