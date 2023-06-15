All users now have access to the new Chat Lock feature through the user’s profile page, which was made available by WhatsApp to all users.

Anyone can now lock specific WhatsApp chats so that no one else can access them with the new version. This feature will be useful if you have to give a stranger your smartphone for work purposes and don’t want them to read your private chats.

With the new WhatsApp Chat Lock feature, which also automatically hides the contents of the chat in notifications, your privacy is protected.

The new message is not visible when you launch the applications since it is kept in the Locked folder. As a result, your privacy is safeguarded.

As WhatsApp announces chat lock feature: Here’s how to use it

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp and navigate to the particular chat you want to lock.

Step 2: Go to the chat’s profile area.

Step 3: Scroll down, choose the Chat Lock option, and then turn it on.

Step 4: Use the registered fingerprint on your phone to lock the conversation. You are now ready to go.