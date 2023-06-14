Karachi small aircraft operations suspended

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has said that cyclone Biparjoy, which has slightly moved away from Karachi, has forced the authorities to suspend small aircraft operations in the metropolis. The climate minister said commercial flight operations would be suspended as the cyclone drew closer to the country. The cyclone over the northeast Arabian Sea moved further north-northwestward during the last six hours, and now lies near latitude 21.9°N and longitude 66.3°E at a distance of about 340km south-southwest of Karachi, 355km south-southwest Thatta and 27 km south-southwest of Keti Bandar. Rehman said that the cyclone was heading towards the coastline of the country. She added that the winds were blowing at a speed of 140km per hour and all the institutions were working together to ensure that the preparations were being made along with precautionary measures. The senator said that some 75 relief camps were established and according to the Sindh government, all the individuals were evacuated from the potentially affected areas.