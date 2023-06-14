FPO conducts second training session on investigation and drafting skills

The Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman (FPO) successfully organized its second training session at the Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat. The session, titled “Guidelines for Sharpening Investigating and Drafting Skills of Investigation and Typing Staff,” aimed to enhance the skills of the participating representatives in conducting investigations and improving their drafting abilities.

The training session was led by the esteemed Mr. Yasin Tahir, an accomplished professional with a wealth of experience in various high-level positions. Mr. Tahir has served in key policy-making offices of the Federal Board of Revenue, Islamabad, and held senior positions in the Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Commerce, and as the Director General of the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO), Islamabad. With over 35 years of service in the Pakistan Customs Service, Mr. Tahir’s expertise and knowledge were highly valued during the training session.

Under the patronage of the honorable Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, and the able leadership of Executive Secretary Almas Ali Jovindah, the session witnessed active participation from more than 64 representatives of both national and international ombudsmen. The diversity of participants, with representatives attending in person and through online platforms, further enriched the collaborative learning environment.

Dr. Arsalan Subuctageen, the Director General of Trainings (FPO), expertly moderated the session, ensuring a seamless flow of knowledge exchange and discussions. The training program focused on imparting practical skills and techniques to enhance the investigative and drafting capabilities of the attending staff members. The comprehensive training materials and interactive sessions provided valuable insights into best practices, case studies, and effective strategies in investigation and drafting processes. Over 60 representatives of ombudsmen from national and international ombudsmen attended the session. Macau, Indonesia and representatives from other countries showed active participation.

The second training session of the Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman serves as a testament to the organization’s commitment to continuous learning and professional development. By equipping the investigation and typing staff with advanced skills, the FPO aims to strengthen the overall efficiency and effectiveness of ombudsman institutions in Pakistan. The participants’ active engagement and enthusiasm showcased their dedication to delivering quality services and upholding the principles of accountability and transparency.

The FPO expresses its gratitude to Mr. Yasin Tahir for his invaluable contribution as the trainer, as well as to Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, Almas Ali Jovindah, and Dr. Arsalan Subuctageen for their unwavering support in organizing the successful training session. The FPO remains committed to promoting excellence in the field of ombudsmanry and fostering cooperation among national and international ombudsman institutions.