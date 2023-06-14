UK economy stages modest rebound in April: data

The UK economy returned to modest growth in April on strong consumer spending, official data showed Wednesday, stoking hopes it will avoid recession despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

Gross domestic product increased by 0.2 percent in April following a fall of 0.3 percent in March, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Activity was boosted by consumer expenditure on shopping and hospitality, while the reading was in line with market expectations.

“GDP bounced back after a weak March,” said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan.

“Bars and pubs had a comparatively strong April, while car sales rebounded and education partially recovered from the effect of the previous month’s strikes.”