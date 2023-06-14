Court summons Fawad, guarantors in sedition case

An Islamabad court on Wednesday summoned former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and his guarantors in a sedition case. Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the case against the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader for inciting organisations to revolt, wherein the compliance report of Fawad’s summons was submitted in court. The court expressed indignation at the police officer who submitted the compliance report and questioned whether the summons are complied with like this. “The compliance report is signed, the identity card number is written, a witness is kept, how will you teach your juniors?” the court remarked. The judge inquired if Fawad had been called by the compliance officer. To this, the officer replied that the former PTI leader’s phone was switched off. The court then ordered the compliance officer to call again and inform Fawad, who is now a member of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, that he has a case and also directed the officer to question why he did not appear in the court. Subsequently, the court directed that summoning notices to Fawad’s home addresses in Lahore and Islamabad be complied with and adjourned the hearing of the case till June 17.