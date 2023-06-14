Rizwan’s GT20 Canada deal casts doubt on his participation in Sri Lanka tour

LAHORE: The Global T20 Canada tournament is all set to dazzle cricket fans once again with its star-studded lineup of players. This year’s edition, scheduled from 20th July to 6th August, promises to be a spectacle, with several Pakistani cricketers picked as Icons and Marquee players for various teams. However, Mohammad Rizwan’s recent signing with the Vancouver Knights has cast doubts about his participation in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. Rizwan, who has been in sublime form across formats, was chosen as the Icon player for the Vancouver Knights in the GT20 Canada tournament. Moreover, including Rizwan depicts his growing reputation as a reliable and impactful cricketer. However, his involvement in the GT20 Canada tournament could clash with Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka, set to take place around the same time.

The uncertainty surrounding Rizwan’s participation in the Sri Lanka tour stems from his exclusion from the Pakistan Test team. During the last New Zealand series, Rizwan was dropped from the playing XI, with former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed taking his spot. Sarfaraz performed decently with the bat, putting up good scores and solidifying his position in the team. This unexpected turn of events has raised questions about Rizwan’s future in the Test squad. With the Sri Lanka tour looming in the air, Pakistan’s team management faces a dilemma regarding Rizwan’s availability. On the one hand, Rizwan’s form and recent performances make him an indispensable asset to the team. On the other hand, the GT20 Canada tournament offers an opportunity for players to showcase their skills in a competitive T20 environment.

The Vancouver Knights’ signing of Rizwan as their Icon player adds an extra layer of complexity to the situation. The clash between the two events poses a challenging decision for Rizwan and the Pakistan Cricket Board, as they must navigate the delicate balance between player development and national team commitments.

Here is the list of Pakistan cricketers, drafted so far for the Global T20 Canada tournament:

1: Toronto Nationals: Shahid Afridi (Marquee), Zaman Khan, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique.

2: Mississauga Panthers: Shoaib Malik (Icon), Azam Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani.

3: Brampton Wolves: Usama Mir, Hussain Talat and Usman Khan.

4: Surrey Jaguars: Iftikhar Ahmed (Marquee) and Mohammad Haris.

5: Vancouver Knights: Muhammad Rizwan (Icon).

6: Montreal Tigers: Abbas Afridi.