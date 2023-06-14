Milner signs for Brighton after leaving Liverpool

LONDON: Experienced midfielder James Milner will join Brighton & Hove Albion as a free agent next month following his successful eight-year spell at Liverpool, the two Premier League clubs announced on Wednesday. Brighton said the 37-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the south-coast club after a trophy-laden spell with Liverpool where he won the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup and League Cup in 332 appearances for the club. Brighton will be playing in Europe for the first time after they finished sixth to qualify for the Europa League and the club’s technical director David Weir said the Milner’s big stage knowledge would come in handy.