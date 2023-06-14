NHA participates in first Shuhada Police cricket tournament

Islamabad Capital Police organized the First Shuhada Police Floodlight Interdepartmental Tape Ball Cricket tournament with eight departments including NHA participating in it, among which NHA feels privileged to be part of this tournament. Complementary Women’s Tapeball and Football teams also took part in it in which NHA also participated and got a runner-up trophy. Ms. Maleeha Siddiqui, NHA Sports Committee Secretary and Mr. Atta ul Mohsin Incharge Sports NHA also attended the whole event and received an honorary shield from ICT Police. The main purpose of this event is to pay tribute to Shuhadas. Cricketer Harris Rauf also attends this tournament as a guest. Ms. Maleeha Siddiqui, NHA Sports Committee Secretary, had already taken the 1st initiative by conducting a cross departmental tournament and Islamabad police participated in this tournament to promote sports. Now it’s a chain of departments and collaborative efforts are made to promote sports and the brightest vision of Pakistani departments. It is to recall that Ms. Maleeha Siddiqui is rendering valuable services for sports and such related activities in NHA.