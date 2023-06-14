Ombudsperson, IG Punjab discuss cases of harassment of women, children

Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment Fauzia waqar visited Central Police Office and met IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding harassment cases and police action against women, children and transgenders.

The IG Punjab informed about the various facilities of 1787 complaint system, police protection centers, women safety app for victims of harassment.

Usman Anwar told that police Tahaffuz Markaz have provided assistance to more than 6200 people, including women and transgenders, on complaints of harassment, abuse and violence. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the cases of victim women and transgenders are dealt with by women police officers and victim support officers themselves.

He also said that women officers have been included in the anti-harassment inquiry committee established in each district. Usman Anwar further said that immediate action is being taken on harassment complaints through 1787 Complaint System, Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell, Police Tahaffuz Markaz and Punjab Police Public App.

Fauzia Waqar while speaking said that after the amendment of the Workplace Harassment Act 2022, any person can file complaints regarding harassment. He said that Punjab Police’s actions to prevent gender-based crimes, especially violence against women, harassment and other incidents, are commendable. Joint actions with Punjab Police will continue to prioritize women empowerment and providing them with a safe environment.

IG Punjab escorted Fauzia Waqar to the newly constructed projects including Shuhada and Ghazi Wall, Pictures Gallery of Central Police Office.

At the end of the meeting, he presented a commemorative souvenir of Punjab Police to her. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and other senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that more than 20,000 promotions have been made from constable to DSP rank in four and a half months. Timely promotion is the basic right of every employee and the Promotion process will continue said Dr. Usman Anwar. He also said that promotions have also been made in Punjab Highway Patrol and service structure of CTD has been formulated.

IG Punjab further said that all officers should perform their supervisory role better in the light of field experience. IG Punjab directed to keep in touch with the subordinate employees, increase their efficiency and focus on solving the problems. These views were expressed by Dr. Usman Anwar while addressing the ceremony of installing badges to the officers promoted to the rank of DSP at the Central Police Office today. The families and children of the promoted officers also participated in the ceremony.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar pinned badges to five recently promoted DSPs.

The officers included DSP Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Akram, Habib Ullah, Muhammad Arshad and Imran Khurshid. The promoted DSPs were earlier serving in the Anti-Corruption Department. IG Punjab congratulated the officers on the departmental development and directed them to perform their duties more diligently.