Films to watch in your 20s

Feeling lost in your 20s? Here’s the list of nine mind blowing films you should watch in your 20s to survive.

‘THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND’ — it’s the story of 24-year-old boy Scott Carlin, Pete Davidson. An aimless slacker who dreams of becoming a tattoo artist, while living with his mother and hanging out with his friends on Staten Island, whereas, his chaotic life series and agony display of his life due to his non confrontation of his father’s loss, throws him into troublesome series and hardships of life and also the epic comedy in it makes it a perfect movie to be watched once in life. The movie includes a tale of education, a belated comic bildungsroman including stages of loss, journey, conflict, personal growth and maturity of the Protagonist especially centred on the emotional relationship of teachers and students. Now why this movies, because if you feel like you have inculcated a cynical approach towards life and struggling between past trauma and the responsibility of finding stability and purpose, then Apatow’s, The King of Staten Island is all you need to watch.

‘OCTOBER’ — from educational phase to falling in love at a carefree young age, Dan and Shiuli, the two characters go through a sudden tragic event which makes them fall in love. October is not a love story but a story about love. It shows, how by chance the two, starts living together, into a bond that’s unlike any 21 year olds. The connection between them under one roof draws them closer through metamorphoses forming a strong bond of love leading to internal awakening. Now, it’s natural to deal with issues in life and trying to achieve the love of your life or falling in love unplanned. Here, if you are trying to cope with some pain that you can neither communicate nor move past, which is normal for any human being to get through such phase of life or struggling to find your approach towards your workstation, friends, well-wishers and life in general then October is the movie, you should watch before you cross your 20s.

‘FRANCES HA’ — there is a stage in life when everything needs restructuring. Every youngster, when reach in his/her 20s, steps into a pool of confused series and a lot of struggling phases in achieving higher, balancing finances and a general flow of life. Frances Ha is a shambling story which displays friendship, class ambition, failure and redemption. That how the Protagonist moves from apartment to apartment and starts dancing to earn where she is not really a dancer. This is the movie to be watched, when you are yearning for passion to be fulfilled and struggling to achieve an optimistic future with a greater stability.

‘TINY FURNITURE’ — it’s an American Comedy Drama Film that depicts the major period of life. When you graduate and start looking for jobs and steps into struggling phase of life to achieve your goals, earn and fulfil your dreams living to the fullest. The ultimate struggle to work, trying to make connections, money, good experiences with a new positive approach towards life doesn’t seem to be easy as portrayed. Therefore, if you are a fresh graduate, who is too vexed and caught in a vortex of anticipation, ambivalent about the two paths ahead in life that is collage life and job market and during all this bedlam you feel like becoming observer of your own life rather a pilot of it, then watch Tiny Furniture.

‘COLUMBUS’ — an American Drama Film that tells us that not everything in life requires a lens to watch things in black and white, with full logic and strict universal rules rather there are certain things that requires a personal sense of longing and purpose. The story emphasizes on the passion of each individual and gives us a lesson that passion can help you achieve your goals and aim higher as sky is the limit. Therefore, if you are in a quandary between your responsibilities within your family and your passion beside you, urges you to move forward with enthusiasm then Columbus is definitely the film you need to watch to change your perspective and experience how to look at the world through the lens of your passion.

‘KIKI’S DELIVERY SERVICE’ — although, the protagonist is a 13-year-old character in the movie yet the movie is a wonderful charming animated adventurous fantasy, displaying a wholesome life affirming picture that does not speak down to kids and up to adults. Whereas, if you are struggling for an unrelenting energy for your artistic countenance, struggle to find stability and acceptance, inundated by self-doubt then Kiki’s Deliver Service might help you in clearing your thoughts, giving you a sense of confidence in your 20s.

‘SOLANIN’ — the story revolves around educational and career paths. A general story of every kid’s desire that how you yearn for a life when you grow up, once you craved for as a kid. The curve of the road from student to employee phase is always unpredictable, sharp and often welcoming. The story depicts a situation, where one is stuck in limbo between youth and adulthood, facing series of endless struggle, acquiring freedom and fantasies with a future stability. This is a perfect movie to be watched, if you are in a confused puzzled state finding peaceful expressions for your own self.

‘THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD’ —life is not a bed of roses but rather a bed of thorns. In a world, where boundaries in life are inescapable, the best thing we can do is choose them before they are chosen for us. Sometimes life pushes us to take a decision reluctantly and the story depicts series of ups and downs. Now, if you feel flabbergasted by your passion, endless career choices, friendships, by the idea of relationships and how things around you, makes you bother and makes you feel. Moreover, when you get on the verge, where life demands navigation then this is the movie you should watch in your 20s.

‘THE WORLD AFTER US’ — the story is a twist of a challenging situation of how you bring up your passion for achieving something and also falling head over heels in love at the same time trying to balance your life. It shows two paths, the one where there is a lot of stress, and overthinking, impatient economy that doesn’t encourage experimentation and isn’t kind to artistic endeavours and the other where you find your nerves going weaker and feeling a blurry state in ecstasy, while falling in love and stepping into a relationship. This movie displays a series of parallel struggle of achieving dreams and you would definitely find it relatable.