Educating Political Workers

Our history is full of violent incidents. On every political, social and religious issue, there is a reaction, and it usually comes in the form of public campaigns, media advocacy, seminars, conferences, rallies, conventions, and mass public protests, peaceful or violent. These forums lead to a movement and evoke social unrest and civil war.

Among these, protests are one of the most intensified ways of showing the expression and strength of any group. It turns violent considering the need of the pressure that a group wants to exert upon opponent forces. Protest demonstrations are not new in Pakistan. They seem to be a permanent feature of our country that can be seen under the banner of political and religious forces, social causes led by civil societies, and even public outcry on the issue of load shedding.

The agitating incidents of May 9 are unfortunate and condemnable. People suffered hardships and business and economic activities remained suspended in a major part of the country; costing losses of billions of rupees. State-owned assets and public property were damaged, military offices were also ransacked and, above all, more than 45 people lost their lives. The repercussions of the recent violent incidents are deep, as the workers (protestors) and their leadership of political parties are paying heavy costs facing arrest and trials, and ultimately regretting the moments for not controlling their overcharged emotions and sentimental reactions to the state.

Disturbing headlines appearing in the press shake the confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan.

In the recent past, we had similar violent incidents in which overcharged and aggressive political workers had crossed the limits, resulting in arrests, cases, and hardships for their party. In October 2021, a fierce protest erupted between police and workers of Tahree-i- Labaik Pakistan, which also cost the lives of four workers of the protesting religious group. Similarly in August 2014, violent protests erupted between the workers of PML-N and the alliance of Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf/Pakistan Awami Tahreek, leaving 15 dead and many injured. The consequences of the then-ruling party workers were similar, as the workers faced trials and imprisonment.

In May 2007, the protests-cum-clashes between different political parties cost 58 lives and injured hundreds of political workers. Workers of MQM, ANP, and PPP were at loggerheads and the wheel of the economy ceased for a few days. The impact of these skirmishes was devastating to the economy. The bloodshed of the workers and vandalization of the public and state property ultimately cost the political environment, law and order, and the country at large. Of course, disturbing headlines appearing in the national and international press shake the confidence of foreign and international investors in Pakistan, having a long-term impact on the country’s economy.

It is the prime responsibility of the leadership of the mainstream political parties to teach their workers to avoid damaging public property and state assets. The protest demonstration does not affect business and the economy, which causes losses to the state but not to the government. Political parties should realize that their workers and followers are their assets, their voters, and their financial supporters. Their lives and careers matter.

Also, the ruling government should assume great ownership in dealing with their citizens as human beings rather than resorting to high-handedness on political workers. The use of water cannons and baton charge is suffice for the audience. The violence from the police department and law enforcement agencies also fuels the violence.

Worldwide, the dynamics of public discourse have changed in the digital age. Twitter trends, vlogs, video clips, online petitions, memes, etc are emerging as tools for expressing opinions, dissenting notes, condemning views, and even verdicts on different issues.

Seemingly, the public in different countries have moved to the digital platforms of expressing and influencing their views and their concerns are addressed by the competent authorities of their countries. In Pakistan, these digital tools are effective and influenced, but the directions are not ideal. As a result, violent protests remain a feature of Pakistan society. Social media is a strong way to connect to the masses and political workers. First and foremost, the political workers and followers must be taught that their country is the priority rather than an affiliated party or person. State laws should be followed in any circumstances, come what may.

A set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) should be designed for protest for the safety of their selves and the party they are supporting. These platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook will not only educate them about holding peaceful protests while teaching them how to deal with challenging situations through better mobilization and lines of action. Through this medium, the political workers can be controlled effectively. Last but not least, political leaders and workers should think about our perception in the eyes of the world with their conduct and gestures.

The writer is an analyst of technology, finance, and communications.