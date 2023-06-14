Al Pacino ‘worried’ amid ‘chaotic’ turn of events after Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy

Al Pacino is reportedly worried about his declining health due to old age as he gears up to welcome his fourth child with ladylove Noor Alfallah.

The Godfather star has distanced himself from family and close friends upon discovering his girlfriend’s pregnancy as he is not mentally ready to have a discussion about his yet-to-be-born child. “Al’s always been shy and introverted,” an insider told Radar Online, “But now his reclusive nature has come home to roost.”

“He won’t see Lucila and others. He just doesn’t have the heart to socialise right now. He’s reeling over this,” the source added referring to his ex Lucila Solá, who he dated from 2009 to 2018. According to the publication, the 83-year-old was allegedly “flabbergasted” as he had only been intimate with the 29-year-old only a few times. He even asked his partner to take a DNA test as he had doubts that he could father a child at such old age but when the test came out positive, he promised to support the baby and his ladylove. However, the insider said that Pacino is “seriously worried about how he’ll cope with the physical demands of it all. This is a guy who’s in bad physical condition.” “He’s supposed to be enjoying his twilight years, but things have taken a seriously chaotic turn. He’s freaked,” added the insider.

Amid all the chaos, the actor is sure that his kids from previous relationship with Jan Tarrant and Beverly D’Angelo, will do the right thing when it comes to his new child.