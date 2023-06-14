‘Fukrey’ turns 10 — Richa credits film for making her meet Ali Fazal

Film Fukrey has completed its ten years; on this special occasion, Richa Chadha posted a special IG post giving credit to the film for making her meet her soulmate, Ali Fazal.

Chadha shared a memorable video on her Instagram featuring pictures of behind the scenes of the film.

The actress played the evergreen character of Bholi Punjaban in the film. The role she played was portrayed by her in the most beautiful manner. It paved way for such characters for women in the comedy genre in the Hindi cinema.

Fukrey became a source for her of meeting husband, Fazal. The duo became good friends on the sets in 2013. Later, the friendship grew stronger and converted into a romantic love story.

Amid Fukrey’s 10-year anniversary, the Masaan actress expressed her feelings over the same. She added: “It’s incredible to believe that it has already been 10 years since Fukrey was released. This film has been a game-changer for me in so many ways.”

“Not only did it give me the opportunity to portray a character like Bholi Punjaban, which has become an iconic role in my career, but it also introduced me to the love of my life, Ali. Fukrey will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

At present, the makers are now gearing up to bring out Fukrey 3 for the diehard fans of the franchise, reports Pinkvilla.