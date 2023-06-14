Fawad Khan is my all-time crush: Sonam Bajwa

Fawad Khan is a heartthrob of the entertainment industry that hardly needs any introduction.

He has many admirers, especially women, not only in Pakistan but also in India who praise Mr Khan for his charming looks.

Her latest admirer is an Indian Punjabi actress who is also adored by many in Pakistan, India and beyond due to her impressive acting and pretty looks. In a recent appearance on an Indian TV show, actor Sonam Bajwa was asked about her “crush”. The host maintained that a lot of people have a crush on Bajwa, before moving forward to ask her who she likes. In response, Bajwa reminded the host that crushes keep changing with time but her all-time favourite is Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan.

This is not the first time the ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ actress accepted Fawad Khan as her crush as during her last interview with FM Canada, she said, “This is a mystery, I can’t tell, but only that the person I want to have an affair with is already married.”

She further commented, “I don’t eye on married men. It’s Fawad Khan, so if he wasn’t wed, I’d make my move.