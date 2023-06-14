Aamir Khan invites special guest to celebrate his mother’s 89th birthday

Aamir Khan who is choosy with his movies had hosted the 89th birthday party of his mother at his residence which was attended by family and friends. He invited a special guest too for the birthday party and she was a renowned Punjabi singer Pratibha Singh Baghel who sang melodiously for the Khan’s family. His ex-wife Kiran Rao with their daughter was also present at the party Ira Khan. The invitation also turned great for Pratibha as she enjoyed every bit of performing for Mr Perfectionist in Bollywood. “So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan’s place! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji’s mother. The kind of love, warmth & blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much @shankar.mahadevan sir for this recommendation. Forever grateful”, the singer wrote in the caption.