If you make something good, people do watch it: Mira Sethi

Actress Mira Sethi, who is currently playing the role of Samiya in the drama serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’, has talked about how the drama has highlighted topics such as the treating minorities, rights of women and typical property disputes in Pakistan.

The drama has indeed gotten widespread praise for its ‘progressive’ themes with a bit touch of the 80s era. While talking about the drama with Arab News, Sethi said that the small screen is so powerful. “We have audiences in India, Bangladesh, America and UK.”

She added, “With social media and YouTube, you can bypass that formula you can cater to people in all of South Asia.” Sethi said rather than looking at entirely weak or strong women characters in Pakistani dramas, there was ‘a dire need to convey fully formed human beings’.

“We are told audiences do not want to watch dramas like Kuch Ankahi. It’s crap, frankly,” Sethi said to Arab News. “If you make something good, people do watch it. It [Kuch Ankahi] was a slow burner but it eventually found its audience,” she maintained.

While talking about her character Samiya who is quiet in reel life but isn’t quiet at all in real life described that even if she is not calm like Samiyia is, she still identifies with the character for her ‘foresight’.

She also hinted that a transition in Samiya’s character would surprise audiences at the end of ‘Kuch Ankahi’, which has only three episodes left.

Kuch Ankahi revolves around a middle-class family with three daughters, each trying to break away from the social conditioning of their mother.