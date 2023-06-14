Dutch finding end of season energy as they chase Nations League

ROTTERDAM: Virgil van Dijk conceded finding the energy for the Nations League finals at the end of a long season is difficult but the Netherlands captain says he and his team mates feel it is a major title worthy of chasing. The Dutch defender will be leading his team in Wednesday’s opening semi-final of the four-nation tournament, against World Cup runners-up Croatia in Rotterdam. Italy and Spain play in the second semi on Thursday with the winners deciding the title on Sunday. None of the “final four” have won a trophy in over a decade, except for Italy — although the Euro 2020 champions have plenty to prove themselves after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The two-yearly tournament began in 2018, giving European nations more competitive fixtures instead of international friendlies, with the four group winners of the strongest “A” tier reaching the final four. Quarter-finalists in Qatar, the Netherlands’ last success came in the 1988 European Championship.

“It can be difficult finding the energy at the end of the season but in our case, almost 10 of our squad have already experienced a Nations League final and want to win it,” Van Dijk told the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. The Dutch lost 1-0 to hosts Portugal in the first Nations League final in 2019. “We didn’t feel like we were playing for a cup then. Now it is more real, which may make the energy easier to create. In terms of the level at training, it has been very high in recent days,” he added. “After losing the final against Portugal, we realised that we should have handled it better. It was the first edition, we didn’t really know how or what. Now the feeling is definitely there. We’d like to win the prize although Croatia is a tough team to beat.”

The Netherlands’ only major title to date was European Championship success in 1988 when coach Ronald Koeman was in the team. “We can win a trophy in our own country,” Koeman told the same press conference. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. There are four strong countries and there is little to choose between us. We have to be very good against a strong Croatian team. They have been playing in the same formation for years and they are winners. If we show strong mentality, we have a good chance. Every competition you can win, you give everything towards. If you don’t win it, players will think later: ‘it was a great pity that we didn’t win’.”

Koeman confirmed that Justin Bijlow will start in goal against Croatia after he dropped Jasper Cillessen from the squad and despite the return of World Cup first choice Andries Noppert after injury. He refused to divulge any more team details. The coach, who later departed to take over at Barcelona but returned in January, hopes home advantage can push his team on. “The players push themselves and perform better as a team,” Koeman told UEFA. Netherlands got the better of Belgium, Poland and Wales in Group A4 to reach the finals. In their way lies a Croatia side which proved their mettle in the World Cup by knocking out favourites Brazil and ultimately finishing third.

For some players, including Real Madrid midfield maestro Luka Modric, the tournament represents one of the last chances to win silverware at international level — something Croatia have never managed. “It would be phenomenal to win the Nations League and snatch a trophy for Croatia,” striker Andrej Kramaric told UEFA. “For a number of us older players, this seems like a great chance to mark our international career with a trophy.” Croatia beat France in Paris on their way to topping Group A1, also finishing ahead of Denmark and Austria. Both the Netherlands and Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia will be missing key defenders through injury, with Matthijs de Ligt and Josko Gvardiol sidelined respectively.

Mediterranean derby: Spain finished runners-up to France in the 2021 finals, beating Italy in the first game. The sides have clashed multiple times on big stages, including in the Euro 2020 semis, with Italy progressing on penalties before beating England to lift the trophy. The last time Spain won a trophy, at Euro 2012, they thrashed Italy 4-0 in the final. Luis de la Fuente’s team arrive in the tournament under pressure after a 2-0 loss against Scotland in March in Euro 2024 qualifying. The coach was a surprise replacement for Luis Enrique after Spain were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco in the last 16. Goalkeeper Unai Simon said Spain’s style of play had not changed too much under De la Fuente. Spain reached the final four under Luis Enrique by seeing off Portugal, Switzerland and Czech Republic in Group A2.