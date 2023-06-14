Social media in awe as Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend wears Pakistani designer’s outfits

Georgina Rodriguez is known everywhere due to the man she shared her life with – Cristiano Ronaldo. Before meeting the football genius, she was an unknown name working as sales assistant at Gucci, however, her popularity exceeded exceptionally when she became the girlfriend of Al-Nasr main man and ultimately the mother of four children.

She described in detail about her life – both the sad and euphoric moments, professional life as model and the things she wants to achieve – yes she still trying for various things despite living the dream.

But one particular thing that stood out was outfits she wore during the interview because it was designed by the Pakistani stylist Faraz Manan who himself is a champion in his own field. Georgina stunned in two floor-length gowns for the edition. For her first look, Faraz adorned her in a black sequin dress with a round fur neck long mesh cape and Swarovski crystals. Her other look comprised a champagne-toned bejewelled top and pencil skirt with a power shoulder cape with Swarovski crystals.

She also is planning to start a Netflix show that would describe in detail her journey going successful with the former Real Madrid’s one-man army.

“You never really know who someone truly is through social media,” she reasoned when discussing her motivation behind her show. “I wanted to offer a glimpse into what my life is like and who I am, from my professional day-to-day to the private moments I share with family and friends. I want the public to get to know me and my essence, who I am behind cameras and off social media.”

She further said, “Through my series, I wanted to normalise talking about every kind of situation in the most natural way possible. I talk about absolutely everything, from the happy to the devastating.” Last year, the couple lost their new-born son which still affects her very much.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” the pair said in a jointly-signed statement in April 2022. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

“Fashion is a way of expressing who you are and how you feel. It’s also a point of connection among people who are completely different from each other,” she explained.

“It brings them together to share something in common. I’ve met many of my friends and special people thanks to fashion.”

And she has sound advice to give as well. “You can’t make everyone happy. You can’t let anyone influence you, doubt yourself or let negative thoughts throw you off your path.” Having millions of followers on social media also means dealing with a certain amount of haters and scrutiny, but that’s nothing Georgina isn’t capable of handling. “Negative comments come from people who don’t know me. You can’t let that type of toxicity dominate your life or your thoughts.”