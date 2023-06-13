Daily Times

ICC World Cup 2023 – Schedule, Squads, and matches

Since the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule is expected to be the most anticipated event of the current year, everyone’s attention is focused on it.

Here is a possible itinerary for the ICC World Cup 2023 that the sport’s governing body has finalized. On October 5, England and New Zealand are scheduled to play in the event’s opening match.

Fans are waiting for the International Cricket Council to announce all the specifics of the highly anticipated Pakistan vs. India match, which will take place on October 15.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule

Date                                                                         Matches

October 5 England vs New Zealand
October 6 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
October 8 India vs Australia
October 9 A2 vs A3
October 10 India vs England
October 11 Australia vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs A2
October 12 Afghanistan vs New Zealand
October 13 Pakistan vs A3
October 14 A1 vs A2, New Zealand vs A1
October 15 India vs Pakistan
October 16  Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
October 17 New Zealand vs Pakistan
October 18 Australia vs B2
October 19 Afghanistan vs A3
October 20 England vs Bangladesh
October 21 India vs Australia, Afghanistan vs Pakistan
October 22 New Zealand vs A3
October 23 India vs New Zealand
October 25 A1 vs A3
October 26 Afghanistan vs A2
October 27 Bangladesh vs A2
October 28 India vs A1, Australia vs New Zealand
October 29 England vs Pakistan
October 30 Australia vs A3
October 31 England vs A1
November 1 India vs A2
November 2 Bangladesh vs Pakistan
November 3 Australia vs A2
November 4 India vs Afghanistan, Bangladesh vs A3
November 5 England vs A3, Australia vs Pakistan
November 7 England vs A2
November 8 India vs A3
November 9 Afghanistan vs A1
November 10 Bangladesh vs A1
November 11 India vs Pakistan, England vs Afghanistan
November 13 Bangladesh vs New Zealand
November 15 Semi-final 1 (1st vs 4th)
November 16 Semi-final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
November 19 Final

ICC World Cup 2023 Squads

Pakistan, India, New Zealand, England, Australia, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are set to take part in the tournament. South Africa or Ireland will lock horns to secure seat.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, The Netherlands, Scotland, Oman, Nepal, USA, UAE, will be playing the Qualifier for the remaining two spots.

