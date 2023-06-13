ICC World Cup 2023 – Schedule, Squads, and matches

Since the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule is expected to be the most anticipated event of the current year, everyone’s attention is focused on it.

Here is a possible itinerary for the ICC World Cup 2023 that the sport’s governing body has finalized. On October 5, England and New Zealand are scheduled to play in the event’s opening match.

Fans are waiting for the International Cricket Council to announce all the specifics of the highly anticipated Pakistan vs. India match, which will take place on October 15.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule

Date Matches

October 5 England vs New Zealand October 6 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan October 7 England vs New Zealand October 8 India vs Australia October 9 A2 vs A3 October 10 India vs England October 11 Australia vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs A2 October 12 Afghanistan vs New Zealand October 13 Pakistan vs A3 October 14 A1 vs A2, New Zealand vs A1

October 15 India vs Pakistan October 16 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan October 17 New Zealand vs Pakistan October 18 Australia vs B2 October 19 Afghanistan vs A3 October 20 England vs Bangladesh October 21 India vs Australia, Afghanistan vs Pakistan October 22 New Zealand vs A3 October 23 India vs New Zealand October 25 A1 vs A3

October 26 Afghanistan vs A2 October 27 Bangladesh vs A2 October 28 India vs A1, Australia vs New Zealand October 29 England vs Pakistan October 30 Australia vs A3 October 31 England vs A1 November 1 India vs A2 November 2 Bangladesh vs Pakistan November 3 Australia vs A2 November 4 India vs Afghanistan, Bangladesh vs A3

November 5 England vs A3, Australia vs Pakistan November 7 England vs A2 November 8 India vs A3 November 9 Afghanistan vs A1 November 10 Bangladesh vs A1 November 11 India vs Pakistan, England vs Afghanistan November 13 Bangladesh vs New Zealand November 15 Semi-final 1 (1st vs 4th) November 16 Semi-final 2 (2nd vs 3rd) November 19 Final

ICC World Cup 2023 Squads

Pakistan, India, New Zealand, England, Australia, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are set to take part in the tournament. South Africa or Ireland will lock horns to secure seat.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, The Netherlands, Scotland, Oman, Nepal, USA, UAE, will be playing the Qualifier for the remaining two spots.