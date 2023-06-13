Fiza’s sister passes away after prolonged illness

The eldest sister of actor-host Fiza Ali passed away after a prolonged illness, she announced on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram stories on Sunday, Ali announced that her eldest sister, whom she referred to as ‘Aapi’ has left for her heavenly abode, leaving the celebrity and daughter Faraal alone. She requested her followers to pray for the departed soul.

Moreover, the ‘Eidi Sab Ke Liye’ host also posted a moving note along with a short clip of her late sister and her daughter on the feed, remembering her after the demise. “It is a very painful time when we loss of a loved ones,” she wrote in the caption.

In her tribute, Ali further reminisced about her childhood memories with her sister and added, “You played a big part of my life but now that you are gone the love that I still have for you will go and on and on, no one can take your place you have touched my life in ways I can’t describe.”

“Plz pray for my Api un Ki agli zindagi ab asan ho jo asal safar hai #ameen#Allah kay supurd,” she requested.

Several social users including the showbiz fraternity took to the comments section of the post, extending their condolences to the grieving family.

It is pertinent to mention that Fiza Ali’s late sister suffered a prolonged illness before she breathed her last. Earlier, she posted the same clip of her sister last month requesting her followers to pray for her speedy recovery.