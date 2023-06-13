Pakistan’s Saadi wins Montreal Open International Karate Championship

LAHORE: Montreal Open International Karate Championship was held from June 10-11 at Montreal, Canada. Saadi Abbas represented Pakistan in -75kg in the championship and won gold medal for Pakistan, Saadi won his first fight against Hamoon Dearfshipour from Iran by 4-2. Saadi won his second round against Canadian player llyas Abdoun by 4-2. In the final, Saadi defeated Canada’s Allarie Caron Nellgan by 4-1. The championship was held as per double elimination rule. Saadi will also participate in the -75kg event of the Asian Games 2023 in China. Born in Karachi, Saadi started Karate in 1996 when he was seven years old. Saadi earned his black belt in karate in 2001. In 2018, he became the captain of Pakistan national karate team and joined WAPDA Karate team in 2007. He is still the only karate competitor from South Asia who has won a gold medal in the Asian Karate Championship.