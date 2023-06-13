Overpass collapses in US, disrupting traffic on Highway

An overpass on one of the busiest highways in the United States collapsed in Philadelphia after a tanker truck passing beneath it burst into flames. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro stated that it would take months to fully restore this “critical artery.” During an afternoon press briefing, Governor Shapiro reported that fortunately, no individuals travelling along Interstate 95 above the blaze had been injured. However, authorities were working diligently to identify anyone who may have been caught in the fire below. With approximately 160,000 vehicles traversing that section of highway daily, according to the state’s transportation secretary, the collapse is expected to cause significant traffic delays just as the summer holiday season commences. Interstate 95 (I-95) serves as a vital link connecting major cities along the US East Coast, from Maine to southern Florida.

Governor Shapiro revealed that the northbound side of the road had completely collapsed due to the fire, while the southbound lanes were deemed structurally unsound. He anticipated that a “complete rebuild” would require several months to complete. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acknowledged the significance of I-95, describing it as a major artery for people and goods. He assured support from his office throughout the process of restoring I-95 to normalcy. To facilitate the necessary repairs, Governor Shapiro planned to sign a disaster declaration on Monday, which would help allocate funds for the restoration efforts.

Local media reported that Philadelphia police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were actively searching for the driver associated with the fire. However, the driver’s whereabouts remained unknown. The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation and was in contact with local authorities to offer assistance. Television footage depicted flames and billowing smoke emanating from the collapsed section of I-95 in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighbourhood, with portions of the elevated roadway falling onto the lanes below.

Governor Shapiro, who conducted an aerial survey of the damage, described the scene as remarkably devastating. He expressed gratitude that no motorists on I-95 had been injured or killed during the incident. Authorities noted that the fire started around 6:20 am, a time when traffic is typically light on Sundays. However, videos captured drivers on the highway trying to navigate the unfolding disaster in real-time. Efforts were underway to expand capacity in public transit systems to assist commuters, and alternative options for detours around the collapsed section were being evaluated for the long term.

Philadelphia motorists endured long, frustrating commutes along clogged roadways on Monday morning, a day after a tanker truck fire caused an overpass on a major highway to collapse, forcing the closure of one of the U.S. East Coast's busiest routes. Early on Monday morning, local traffic reporters said bumper-to-bumper traffic was spotted near the collapse and along alternate routes, but it appeared that some commuters heeded the warnings to take public transportation or stay home.

"Things are obviously getting worse moving into the heart of rush hour," KYW News Radio traffic reporter Justin Drabick said around 8 a.m. EST (1200 GMT). He noted that Mondays were typically a light traffic day. "Tomorrow is really going to be the true test." U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the federal government was working with the state to restore the highway. "This is going to be a major disruption in that region," Buttigieg said. He did not specify a precise timetable for a fix but said "definitely not days.