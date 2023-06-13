Officials declared Ghazi will be eligible for ‘Ghazi Package’: IG Punjab

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a meeting of the CPO Committee for Ghazi Cases and Welfare was held at the Central Police Office, in which 22 police officers & officials were selected after carefully reviewing the cases sent from different regions and units. The nomination of Ghazis was approved for an unprecedented display of courage and bravery. DSP Mohammad Naveed, Sub-Inspectors Mazhar Abbas, Mohammad Shafiq and Ghulam Hassan, ASIs Ehsan Ullah, Fateh Sher, Head Constable Mohammad Iqbal, Constables Azhar Mehmood, Tariq Mehmood, Ghafoor Ahmed, Abdul Ghaffar Kanwal, Traffic Warden Shehzad Ahmed, Constables Sana Ullah, Kaleem SUllah, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Arif, Zulfiqar Ali, Irfan Ahmed, Tahir Mahmood, Tajmal Abbas and Ijaz Jilani were included. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said for the safety of the country and the nation, the brave soldiers of Punjab Police who took bullets on their bodies are our valuable assets, the officers and personnel who are declared Ghazi will be eligible for all the facilities under the “Ghazi Package”,.

IG Punjab said that the Ghazi employees would get medical treatment, modern various facilities including medical devices and artificial limbs will be provided. Ghazi officers and personnel will be awarded with medals, their names will be engraved on the Ghazi wall of the Central Police Office. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara presided over the Ghazi Cases and Welfare meeting. DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal, AIG Finance Syed Ali, AIG Logistics Ismial Kharak and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saif Ullah were also present in the meeting.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the incident of firing by unknown persons on the mobile van of Ratta Amaral police station in Rawalpindi, Hazara Colony and asked for a report from RPO Rawalpindi. The IG Punjab ordered the CPO Rawalpindi to immediately arrest the accused involved in the firing and also directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured police personnel. IG Punjab said that the policemen who do not care about their lives while protecting the lives and property of the citizens are our pride and no effort should be spared in the treatment of the injured policemen.

Spokesman of Punjab Police said that while checking for suspicious activity in the junkyard and buffalo shed, unknown persons opened fire on the police party and escaped, TSI Awais, Constables Muhammad Waqas, Constable Atif were among the injured. They have been shifted to DHQ Hospital. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused and they would be punished.