NUST think tank holds webinar on ‘Saudi-Iranian Rapprochement’

Ambassador (Retd) Javid Hussain, former Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran, Netherlands and South Korea, has said that the détente between Saudi Arabia and Iran has the potential to bring about positive changes, countering the negative impacts of competitive and conflict-ridden trends of the Middle Eastern geopolitics. He made these remarks as a keynote speaker at a webinar on “Saudi-Iranian Rapprochement,” held by NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS). Mr Amir Yaqub, Director NIPS moderated the session attended by veteran statesmen, diplomats, academics, researchers and students. Mr Hussain maintained that the agreement reached between Saudi Arabia and Iran, through Chinese good offices, is a testament to the victory of pragmatism, which shows that mutual understanding and cooperation are vital to safeguarding national interests.

The other keynote speaker, Professor Ahmet Uysal, Director of Middle Eastern Studies, Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), Ankara, said that Türkiye emphasises the importance of maintaining friendly relations with neighbours. He stressed the importance of regional security to foster a harmonious and stable Middle East. He welcomed the recent rapprochement between nations and hoped for reduction in tensions within the region.

Ensuing was an extensive discussion session, wherein experts raised cogent points. Mr Imtiaz Gul, Executive Director, Center for Research & Security Studies, pointed out that regional politics is shifting rapidly, which calls for careful diplomacy on the part of Pakistan to avoid falling behind the geopolitical curve in the region. Lt Gen (Retd) Masud Aslam highlighted the long history of Saudi-Iranian differences and asserted that Pakistan should cleave to realism and prudent management of bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran. Mr Solvere Lim Swee Keng, a Singaporean S&T and global affairs expert, underscored the need for intra-civilisational and inter-civilisational harmony for regional and global peace. He said that trade and connectivity have proven to be reliable vehicles for harmony promotion within and across regions. Other prominent speakers included Ambassador (Retd) Masood Khalid, former Ambassador of Pakistan to China; Ambassador (Retd) Fauzia Nasreen, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to Australia; and Mr Nasir Ali Shah Bukhari, Chairman KASB Group.