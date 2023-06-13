Artist Support Fund Committee meeting held

An important meeting of the Artist Support Fund Committee was held in Al-Hamra Lahore under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir to review the cases of financial assistance to deserving artists. The committee approved financial assistance to deserving artists on the recommendations of Punjab Arts Council and Lahore Arts council (Al-Hamra ) Lahore. On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir directed to make the scrutiny committee more active and transparent, and said that negligence of the heads of Arts Council in the process of scrutiny is unacceptable. He further said that stern action will be taken against those who exercised negligence in the previous scrutiny process. Amir Mir said that the artists should be given adequate representation in the Artists Support Fund Committee. He directed that the existing list of the artists who are taking stipends from Artists Support Fund be suspended. He said that a newspaper advertisement for the Artist Support Fund be issued immediately and a systematic and coordinated awareness campaign should be conducted for the involvement of deserving artists so that more and more artists can benefit from this scheme. He said that all artists will submit fresh applications for the next financial year. Amir Mir said that the services of artists for the country are recognized and it is our prime mission to serve art and artists.