India’s Shubman Gill fined for showing dissent over third umpire’s decision in WTC final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) fined Indian opener Shubman Gill for appearing to criticize the third umpire’s decision to dismiss him on the fourth day of the World Test Championship Final at The Oval.

He was found guilty of violating Article 2.7, which deals with public criticism or inappropriate comments about an incident that occurred during an international match.

The young opener was fined another 15% of his match fee, which means he will have to pay the money back as part of his punishment because he has effectively been fined 115% of his match fee.

Cameron Green’s catch to remove Gill was ruled clean by television umpire Richard Kettleborough. Later in the day, Gill took to social media to express her displeasure with the decision.

Australia and India were also fined heavily for slow overrate during the final game. On day five of the WTC Final, India fell to an inspired Australia by 209 runs in south London.

And it was confirmed shortly after the match’s conclusion on Sunday’s final day that India will lose all of their match fees for their slow over rate, with Australia losing 80% of their match fees as well.

After time allowances were taken into account, India was found to be five overs short of the target, while Australia was found to be four overs short. Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel states that players are fined 20% of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Seven wickets fell before lunch on the fifth day, as India’s hopes of a remarkable victory faded on a bright and humid Sunday morning in south London, according to the International Cricket Council’s blog.

At the end of the session, an additional 15 minutes were added to allow for the final wicket to be taken, and Nathan Lyon did the honours by dismissing Mohammed Siraj to secure Australia’s World Test Championship title.