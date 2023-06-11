Fresh alert issued as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

The coastal areas of the country in the south remained on high alert on Sunday after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that a cyclonic storm over the Arabian sea would intensify.

The distance of the cyclone from Karachi has decreased further, reported the PMD indicating the possibility of strong winds, wind and thundershowers in the city due to the storm.

The meteorological department issued a fresh warning over the intensification of a “very severe cyclone” in the East-Central Arabian Sea, saying that the system has “continued to move towards the north during the last 12 hours”. The storm is currently 760 km south of Karachi, 740 km from Thatta and 840 km from Ormara. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson on Sunday, the tropical Cyclone Biparjoy was located in the Northern Indian Ocean with sustained winds of 150 kilometer per hour and is expected to maintain this intensity. In a post on Twitter, the NDMA said the situation was still evolving and the situation “will only be certain with further development of the system”. Providing further details, the PMD has said that “the winds are blowing at a speed of 150 to 160 km per hour in and around the center of the storm, while the speed of the accompanying winds is exceeding 180 km per hour. “Wave heights have been unusually high up to 40 feet,” it added. “Favourable atmospheric conditions and temperatures of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius and vertical upper-level winds can sustain the storm’s intensity.

“Amidst these factors, the cyclone may track further northward by the morning of June 14. Later, the cyclone may turn north-east and cross the region between Keti Bandar (south-east Sindh) and India,” the weather department said. The PMD predicted that “on the afternoon of June 15, the cyclone will be present on the coast of the Indian state of Gujarat in a very severe form. “Possible impacts include widespread winds, dust- or thunder-showers along the coast of Southeast Sindh while gusty winds of 80 to 100 kmph may cause damage to vulnerable properties.

“Due to the cyclone, there is a possibility of rain with thunder in the districts of Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Tharparkar and Umarkot between June 13 and 17, while there is a possibility of rain in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tandwalhiar and Mirpurkhas districts on June 13 and 16. “Winds are expected to blow at 60 to 80 km/h,” stated the warning issued, “strong winds may damage weak structures such as mud houses.” “Anomalous conditions are expected in and around Keti Bandar near the potential landfall point of the cyclone (ie India),” it added. Notably, the state-run Radio Pakistan has reported that the NDMA has urged the people to stay away from shorelines and follow local authorities’ guidance in any emergency situation.

Authorities have also told fishing communities to halt operations for the next five days ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy which is categorised as a “very severe storm”. Meanwhile, at least 27 people were reported dead on Sunday with another 146 injured in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) districts of Bannu, Karak and Lakki Marwat, according to the local disaster management authority. Since Saturday, K-P’s southern districts, including Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak, have borne the brunt of powerful storms that swept away homes, uprooted trees and electricity pylons and left hundreds of people stranded, the officials said. “At least 69 houses were partially damaged,” the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in a statement. “Efforts are underway to ensure relief reaches the victims,” said Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department, Abdul Basit. “The provincial government is trying to provide assistance to the victims.” The PDMA spokesperson also revealed that on the instructions of the K-P government, Rs40 million have been released for the aid of Bannu. “The PDMA is in close contact with the district administrations,” added the Secretary Relief, “aid must be provided to the affectees as per government policy.”