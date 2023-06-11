Why Pakistan’s music industry is missing out on Tahir Abbas

You thought your music tastes were eclectic, didn’t you? You pride yourself on discovering hidden gems in the vast seas of Spotify and Soundcloud, uncovering melodic treasures your friends have yet to find. Yet there you were, blissfully unaware an entire genre of music was passing you by. While you were busy debating the merits of mumble rap or the latest viral sea shanty, Pakistan’s folk-pop scene was quietly churning out hits. At the forefront is Tahir Abbas, a singer-songwriter with a voice like honey and lyrics to make you swoon. His single “Mann Meriyan” notched over 100 million views, 20 million on Youtube and 80 million on audio stores and short medium applications, shattering records and introducing audiences across India to his soulful sound. But in his home country of Pakistan, the music industry can’t seem to give this star his due. Their loss is our gain – but when will they wake up and realize the treasure they’re missing? The music world is changing, yet Pakistan’s industry remains stubbornly behind the times. Someone tell them Tahir Abbas is the future and the future is now.

Tahir Abbas: Pakistan’s Rising Folk Star — Tahir Abbas may be Pakistan’s rising folk star, but you wouldn’t know it judging by the lack of support from the country’s music industry. This modern-day Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has been making waves on YouTube and Instagram, where his soulful vocals and contemporary take on traditional music have won him millions of fans. His breakout hit “Mann Meriyan” sparked a reel revolution on Instagram, with 1 million instagram reels’ versions surpassing the number of ‘Pasoori’. Meanwhile, the music video has over 10 million views and counting. Not too shabby for an independent artist without a major label backing him. Moreover, his song ‘Rusya Na Kar’ also reached great heights by crossing 200 million views. How can we forget to mention his contributions to the PSL anthem “Khelo Re” sung in 5 different languages depicting the different cultures of the country. Undeterred, Abbas took to social media where his music quickly found an audience. His soul-stirring voice and knack for modernizing cultural traditions clearly resonate with younger generations seeking to reconnect with their roots. Tahir Abbas also made a mark in the industry by creating a new genre “funk folk.” The amalgamation of funky music with folk tunes is something unique and catchy. It’s a shame Pakistan’s music bigwigs can’t see the diamond in the rough they have in Abbas. While they scramble to copy the latest Western pop trends, homegrown talent that could put the country on the musical map slips through their fingers. Their loss is our gain, as Abbas’s star continues to rise and spread warmth in an increasingly isolated world. Abbas is quite vocal about the struggles faced by females and women empowerment. His upcoming project is about the struggles faced by women especially in the field of sports.

Abbas’ Humble Beginnings & Rapid Rise to Fame — Tahir Abbas came from humble beginnings in a small village in Pakistan, yet today he’s taking the Indian music scene by storm. How did this modern folk singer rise from obscurity to fame so rapidly? He grew up in Luddan, a small town near Vehari Punjab. He did his Masters in Philosophy of Art from the University of the Punjab. Tahir Abbas started proper music learning at Karachi Arts Council in 2009. After completing his bachelor in International relations, Sociology and Economics from the University of Karachi in 2011, Tahir Abbas moved to Lahore in the persuasion of his dreams.

Why Pakistan’s Music Industry Is Overlooking Abbas’ Talent — Pakistan’s music industry is seriously missing out on Tahir Abbas. This modern folk singer has been quietly amassing millions of views on YouTube and building a passionate fan following, yet record labels remain oblivious. Their loss is our gain-at least we have the joy of discovering his soulful music.

A Voice That Transcends Borders

Abbas’ velvety vocals and poignant lyrics resonate across India and Pakistan, bridging divisions. His mega-hit “Mann Meriyan” has inspired over 10 million Instagram reels, shattering records. How did the industry sleep through that? They’re too busy promoting pre-packaged pop stars and catchy but meaningless songs to notice raw talent when it’s staring them in the face.

From Humble Beginnings to Household Name — The music industry’s oversight is utterly baffling and their loss entirely self-inflicted. While they scramble to sign pre-packaged stars, Tahir Abbas is out there creating music that resonates, building connections and forging his own path to success. His soulful voice and timeless music deserve to be heard. Fortunately for us, we don’t need any record label to introduce us to this gifted artist. We have the joy of discovering him for ourselves.

Abbas’ Massive Success on YouTube and Social Media — While Tahir Abbas has become a viral sensation and veritable star in India, Pakistan’s music industry seems determined to miss out on his success. His soulful vocals and modern take on folk music have captured the hearts of millions-everywhere but in his homeland, that is.

The Power of Social Media — Abbas built his fame the new-fashioned way: through the power of social media. His emotional ballad “Mann Meriyan” spread like wildfire, with fans across India and the world recreating his music video on Instagram and TikTok. The song broke records for the most Instagram reels, surpassing even the mega-hit “Kahani Suno. His story proves that talent and hard work can overcome obstacles, even if recognition remains elusive at home. Social media has given independent artists like Abbas the power to forge their own path to stardom and find audiences who appreciate their gifts. Pakistan’s music industry may come to regret overlooking such a singular talent. Their indifference can’t dim Abbas’ light-he’ll just keep shining for the rest of the world to see.

What Abbas’ Story Says About Support for Emerging Artists in Pakistan — Tahir, who, himself got raised in difficult times, knows how hard it is to grow up in a disturbed environment. In rural areas, where child labour issues prevail as parents do not have enough money to afford education for their children.

Being brought up in a Rural area and knowing the pain of every street child, Tahir Abbas released an enthralling music video “Gali De Bachay” which narrates a story of the struggles from the lives of street children that reside all across Pakistan. Tahir composed and sang the Punjabi song himself to highlight the issues faced by the kids whilst the members of the elite sitting in their homes, comfortable and carefree

Missed Opportunities Galore — Record labels constantly complain that music sales are down, yet they fail to invest in new talent. Abbas’ monster hit “Mann Meriyan” should have been a no-brainer, yet labels passed. Their loss-the song went viral, topping charts and spawning countless reels.

And so, dear reader, while the powers that be in Pakistan’s music industry remain asleep at the wheel, content to churn out the same tired tunes and bank on the nostalgia of older generations, Tahir Abbas marches on. His soulful voice and earnest lyrics continue to capture the hearts of millions around the world as he builds his empire one view, one stream, one reel at a time. You may remain blissfully unaware of his meteoric rise, preferring to stick to the familiar rather than expand your horizons, but that’s your loss. The rest of us, the dreamers, the open-minded, we’ll be over here, hitting repeat on “Mann Meriyan” and eagerly awaiting Tahir’s next chart-topper. The future is here, whether you’re ready for it or not.