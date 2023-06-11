Naqvi for early completion of public importance projects

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Punjab Agriculture,Food and Drug Authority project and reviewed construction works. Mohsin Naqvi inspected ongoing construction activities of auditorium, sample centres, labs, meeting room, other sections and expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing pace of work and commended the team as well.

Mohsin Naqvi while directing to continue construction activities with the same speed stated that this public importance project should be made functional early. Mohsin Naqvi directed to take all necessary steps in order to make the project operational adding that we will undertake all possible steps to ensure provision of funds for the project. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to undertake expeditious steps for the installation of essential equipment required for Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi was informed during the briefing that ceiling of building, sanitary and electricity work is ongoing speedily and the under completion project will be completed by the last week of July. Chief Secretary,Secretary C&W,Commissioner Lahore division,Deputy Commissioner Lahore and senior officials of the Authority were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office in which progress on the construction and extension of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman along with its renovation project was reviewed. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that the colour of religious sanctity and esteem should be kept prominent in the new design of the building of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman. Mohsin Naqvi directed that the construction,extension and renovation project of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman should be completed before Muharram-ul-Haram.It was informed during the briefing that the steel structure of the central dome of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman has been completed.

A central dome and three small domes in the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman will bestow a religious and historical sanctity to the building. Wood and marble work is ongoing speedily. Renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada presented a model of the project of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman to the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi.Secretary C&W apprised the Caretaker CM about ongoing progress on the project of the Darbar of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman.Secretary C&W, Famous architect Nayyar Ali Dada and relevant officials attended the meeting.

A delegation of Sindh Police Under Training DSPs met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the Sindh Police Under Training DSPs. Under Training officers of Sindh Police thanked the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi over hospitality being extended by the Punjab government. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking on the occasion said that officers coming from Sindh are our guests adding that showing courtesy and kind behaviour to a visitor is the identity of a nice police officer. Mohsin Naqvi urged them to maintain strong relations instead of traditional relations with the people adding that they should earn name and fame by doing good deeds which is the true identity of nice police officers. Mohsin Naqvi exhorted that the police and other officers should serve and help the masses out of the way adding that no action is forbidden to adopt an out of the box modus operandi to help the visitors.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that those officers who serve the masses wholeheartedly and live in others heart do not need any recommendation.Mohsin Naqvi remarked that officers like Captain Mobeen martyred are the pride and identity of Punjab Police. Doctor Usman Anwar’s getting rid of the plane from hijackers in Hyderabad is a worth mentioning achievement. Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar stated that we warmly welcome the visiting delegation of Sindh Police Under Training DSPs.Senior officials of Punjab Police were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi while taking notice of an alleged kidnapping and molestation incident with a female student in Hafizabad and has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that the affected girl should be ensured provision of justice and the absconder accused should be brought in the stern grip of law at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the accused deserve strict punishment under the law. Meanwhile, the police have arrested three accused including the principal accused and raids are being conducted to arrest other accused.