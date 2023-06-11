Taher Shah announces Hollywood debut with ‘Eye to Eye’ film

Taher Shah, the renowned singer-songwriter celebrated for his songs “Angel” and “Eye to Eye,” has been building anticipation among fans for his highly awaited comeback. However, Shah has a surprise in store that surpasses expectations.

In a recent announcement, the 42-year-old artist revealed his Hollywood debut titled “Eye to Eye,” which shares the same name as his first song released a decade ago. The film revolves around an enchanting tale of eternal love and promises to offer a truly exceptional cinematic experience.

Expressing his excitement, Shah took to Twitter and stated, “I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter of my career with Eye to Eye. This project holds a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to share it with the world. It’s a story that resonates deeply with me and I believe it will touch the hearts of audiences globally.” Not only will Shah star in the film, but he will also take on various roles in the production, including scriptwriter and dialogue writer. His aim is to showcase his creativity and originality on an international platform. Shah shared his vision for the film, stating, “Through Eye to Eye, I aim to showcase my creativity and originality on an international platform. It’s a project that represents a new era in my artistic journey and I am excited to bring something truly extraordinary to the screen.”

Produced by Eye to Eye Ltd, the movie will feature a diverse cast of Canadian, American, and international artists. Shah emphasised the importance of collaboration, expressing his desire to work with talented individuals from different backgrounds to create a multicultural experience. Despite facing challenges during the project’s development, Shah remained determined to deliver a film that exceeds expectations. He made changes to the script and even took on the role of director to ensure his artistic vision was fully realized. Shah’s management team expressed their confidence in Eye to Eye, stating, “It is set to be a historic success. Taher Shah’s unwavering dedication to his craft and his ability to create unique, thought-provoking work will shine through in this cinematic masterpiece.”

As fans eagerly anticipate Shah’s Hollywood debut, Eye to Eye is poised to captivate audiences worldwide and make a significant impact on the international film industry. Shah’s artistic ambition and commitment to excellence are evident and he aims to present something truly extraordinary.