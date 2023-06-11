Iqra Aziz ‘feared’ Yasir Hussain after Javed Iqbal look test

After facing numerous hurdles and delays, the highly anticipated Pakistani film Kukri, The Untold Story of Serial Killer Javed Iqbal is finally released on the big screen on June 2. The film, starring Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar in pivotal roles, tells the story of Pakistan’s most notorious killer, who raped and killed over 100 young boys. Hussain essays the murderer and Omar plays the cop set to unveil the truth. While the film had its share of hurdles, it hit the theatres last week. Now, the Karachi Se Lahore actor’s superstar wife, Iqra Aziz, has praised her better half for nailing his recent role. The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star took to Instagram and shared a snippet from the film. “Finally, the movie is out and a must-watch!” the Suno Chanda star penned alongside the aforementioned clip. “I will never forget the time I saw you, I got goosebumps and feared you after the look test,” she added. “Creating the same look visually and getting into the character’s skin are two different things. Seeing you go through the process of becoming a person nobody would even dare to is the kind of dedication that inspires me to do better.”

Aziz went on to comment, “How much this character took from you in the process of shooting it, I understand and want to appreciate you for not always playing safe. You are one of the finest actors, I am super proud of you and to be your wife. You make us all proud. Love you, keep shining.”

The film is based on the true story of Javed Iqbal, who confessed to the murders of 100 young boys in Lahore in 1999. It has already gained international recognition. It premiered at a film festival in the United Kingdom and has been selected for the prestigious Berlin International Art Film Festival.