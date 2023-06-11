Matthew McConaughey’s son Livingston looks all grown up meeting Draymond Green

Matthew McConaughey’s youngest son Livingston is L-I-V-I-N. The True Detective star and the 10-year-old attended Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco May 10. After the home team won 121-106, the father-son duo got to go behind-the-scenes, where they met Warriors power forward Draymond Green.

A video of the trio was later shared on the NBA’s Twitter page. After Matthew and Draymond greeted each other with a handshake and bro hug, the actor told him, “This is my son, Livi.” The athlete then shook the boy’s hand and said, smiling, “How are you doing? Draymond. Nice to meet you.”

The video’s caption read, “Draymond Matthew McConaughey…Warriors force a Game 6 with the home W.”

The Golden State Warriors also shared a video of the McConaugheys with Draymond, captioning the clip, “Alright, alright, alright.” In addition to Livingson, the Dazed and Confused actor and wife Camila Alves McConaughey are also parents to son Levi Alves McConaughey, 14, and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey, 13.