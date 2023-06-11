Matty Healy resurfaces on Taylor Swift’s Era tour amid romance rumours

Taylor Swift appears to have entered her Matt Healy era. On May 12, the singer of The 1975 made his third appearance on the pop star’s Eras tour, as the two continue to spark romance rumors. At her concert in Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Matty joined her opening act Phoebe Bridgers onstage to play guitar during her entire eight-song set, marking the second time he’s performed with her in less than a week.

He was later spotted watching Taylor perform her show from a VIP section, appearing near one of her squad members, Blake Lively, as seen in fan videos.

Taylor made no mention of Matty during the show. She did, however, give a sweet onstage to Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds’ daughters James, 7, and Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, the eldest of their four children.

On May 6, Matty had performed with Phoebe during her opening set at Taylor’s concert in Nashville. A day earlier, he attended the headliner’s previous show in the city as a VIP guest but did not appear onstage.

In addition to his multiple appearances at her shows, Matty and Taylor fueled the dating speculation even further May 11 when they were photographed holding hands while out at a New York City restaurant. Per TMZ, the two were joined by mutual friend and producer Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley.

Neither Taylor nor Matty has confirmed nor denied the romance rumors. E! News had previously reached out to their reps for comment and has not heard back.

The rumors about the musicians began in early May, a month after multiple outlets reported Taylor and British actor Joe Alwyn had broken up after six years together and almost two months after she began her tour.

And this is not the first time Taylor and Matty have sparked dating rumors. In 2014, he stirred similar speculation when he revealed in a radio interview that the two had exchanged phone numbers, adding, “I mean bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She’s a sensation, I wouldn’t say no.”

The following year, Matty said in another radio interview, “She’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no relationship or anything happening.”