North West and Kim Kardashian support Tristan Thompson at Lakers Game

Kim Kardashian and North West are Tristan Thompson’s biggest cheerleaders. On May 12, the SKIMS founder and her eldest daughter, 9, publicly showed their support for the father of his and Khloe Kardashian’s two children while sitting courtside at Crypto.com Arena to watch his team the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals to move onto the next round of the NBA playoffs.

Kim and North displayed a handmade sign bearing the words “Tristan Thompson” in the Lakers’ yellow and purple colors. Thankful for the support, the NBA star reshared on his Instagram Stories a photo of the two with the sign, which NBA social media manager Jim Poorten had posted, adding emojis of praying hands and a red heart. Tristan was not the only celeb Kim honored at the game. She wore a T-shirt bearing an image of Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson-who was also in attendance-and the words, “No joke, we’re back,” paired with black leather pants. North sported a black and yellow Gucci jacket over light blue ripped jeans. Her mom shared several selfies of the two at the game on her own Instagram Stories.

Also spotted sitting together at the Lakers game: Kim and Khloe’s sister Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. The two have been sparking romance rumors in recent months amid a slew of joint appearances, including at a Met Gala after-party. Kim has shown her support for Tristan at Lakers games several times since he joined the team in April. She attended the third and fourth games in the series on her own last week and later shared a pic of the power-forward smiling on the court after the latter on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “YESSSSS GOOOOO LAKERS @realtristan13.” And two weeks after he was added to the roster, Kim, her son Saint West, 7, and mom Kris Jenner attended a Lakers game, where the momager hugged Tristan on the court.

Khloe herself has not been spotted at any of Tristan’s games with the Lakers. She did, however, subtly show support for the NBA star by liking the team’s Instagram announcement about him joining them. The Good American founder had often attended Tristan’s basketball games in years past, as recently as January 2019, when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a month before the two broke up amid a cheating scandal involving the athlete.

They reconciled the following year and were on and off until they called it quits in 2021 amid a paternity legal battle between Tristan and Maralee Nichols, who soon gave birth to his third child that December. The athlete later issued a public apology to Khloe on Instagram.

On a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kim was seen telling Khloe about the lawsuit over the phone and expressing her anger about Tristan. But the following November, she appeared to be on good terms with the basketball player, as they teamed up to attend a dinner for detainees at a California juvenile detention center before Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, despite the past drama, Khloe and Tristan have continued to co-parent their daughter True Thompson, 5, and also welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, via surrogate last July. While they have not yet revealed his name, he was shown on The Kardashians after he was born and Khloe has shared several pics of the infant on social media, most recently last weekend.