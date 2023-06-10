Worcestershire signs Usama Mir for crucial Championship match against Sussex

LAHORE: English county Worcestershire has successfully secured the return of Pakistan leg-spinner, Usama Mir, for the upcoming LV=Insurance County Championship match against Sussex at Hove. The27-year-old previously played three matches for Worcestershire in the Vitality Blast and scored 61 runs and picked up five wickets, filling in for Mitchell Santner who was busy with his IPL commitments. Usama initially joined Worcestershire for the opening three matches in the Vitality Blast. After making a significant impact in the Vitality Blast, contributing with both bat and ball in three victories, Usama is thrilled to rejoin Worcestershire for a Championship fixture.

He expressed his delight in achieving his dream of playing county cricket and looks forward to the challenge of the longer format. “It was my dream to play county cricket, and I achieved that in the Blast. I enjoyed my time at Worcestershire and was happy to contribute with bat and ball. It was a shame the spell was so short, and to have the opportunity to come back and play a Championship game is exciting, and I look forward to a different sort of challenge to T20 cricket. I know Worcestershire are in a good position in the table, and, like with the Blast, I hope to play my part in achieving a victory.” The leg-spinner will be playing alongside Azhar Ali, his teammate from Central Punjab in Pakistan’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. According to Head Coach Alan Richardson, Usama’s recent performances in ODIs for Pakistan and his impressive display in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Multan Sultans make him a valuable addition to Worcestershire.