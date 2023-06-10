FIFPRO warns players against signing for Egyptian clubs

CAIRO: FIFPRO, the global representative body for professional footballers, has advised foreign players against signing for Egyptian clubs because of what they allege are frequent contractual disputes and abusive behaviour by club officials. In a statement that triggered a strongly-worded response from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), FIFPRO said a player moving to a club in the country had “a high chance of resulting in legal proceedings”. “In recent times FIFPRO has seen a spike in labour conflicts in Egypt, concerning both the non-payment of salaries and abusive behaviour such as the confiscation of passports, forgery, and blackmail,” the statement read. The body warned players against handing over their passports to club officials, even if told it was required to obtain a residency or work permit, as the retention of travel documents had been used to force players to sign termination agreements. FIFPRO also warned players not to sign blank contracts and to retain one signed version of the contract, while also ensuring the correct currency was stipulated on it. The EFA, which oversees the country’s professional clubs, firmly rejected FIFPRO’s allegations.