Shahid Kapoor slammed for his problematic take on marriage

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has irked netizens with his latest statement about the concept of marriage. As per Kapoor, the whole concept of marriage revolves around a ‘messed up’ guy and the woman in the relationship has to fix him to be decent for the rest of the life. “This entire marriage thing is about one thing is that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That’s pretty much what life is about,” he stated in a recent interview which infuriated millions of his fans. Reacting to the statement, a social user negated with the thought, “I don’t want to fix anyone. Bkwas (rubbish),” while another went ahead and dubbed him a ‘manchild’. “What was your mother job. Didn’t she raised you well? Come on guys grow up and girl are not born to nurse grown-up man,” one of the comments read. “If she’s your babysitter, you have a nanny not a wife,” wrote another.