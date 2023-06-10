Lahore ATC adjourns bail pleas of Yasmin Rashid, others till June 12

An anti-terrorism court in Punjab capital on Friday adjourned hearing of bail petitions filed by PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and 34 others in the Shadman police station attack case till June 12. As ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar resumed hearing, the prosecution team told him that the investigation officer, who has the case record, was in the federal capital and pleaded him to adjourn the case. The court summoned record of the case and adjourned the case till June 12. It is recalled that Ms Rashid’s lawyer have submitted arguments in the bail petition. The case was registered against her and others for setting ablaze the Shadman police stations.