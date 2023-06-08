PPP wins AJK by-poll; PML-N cries foul

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Zia Ul Qamar has won Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by-election LA-15 Bagh II by securing 22035 votes against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Raja Mushtaq Minhas.

Mushtaq grabbed 16271 votes.

LA 15 Bagh II seat went vacant due to the disqualification of former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan. According to unofficial results, PTI candidate remains third by securing 4700 votes.

Polling in the election remained continued without any interval from 8 am to 5 pm and was overall peaceful except few minor incidents, an official said adding one person was reported injured during a quarrel between two groups outside the polling station.

Meanwhile, PML-N lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt accused the PPP on Thursday of rigging in the by-election for the seat that was vacated following the disqualification of former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister Tanveer Ilyas by a high court in April.

“People from the PPP have been caught red-handed while rigging in Kashmir,” she tweeted along with a video, shortly after the polling concluded.

In the video, a man is heard saying that he was at a polling station where another man, whom he did not identify, had stamped ballot papers in a bid to rig the elections.

“The entire polling station has been grabbed … Zia Qamar’s (PPP’s candidate) people first verbally abused the presiding officer and occupied the polling station … The Rangers here outside but not doing anything and Zia Qamar is sitting here,” he is heard saying.

Sharing another video on Twitter – in which a man is counting ballot papers that he said were “evidence” – Butt said, “The PPP has started stamping [ballot papers] in Kashmir as well. Rigging is not acceptable.”