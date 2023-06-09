Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 9 June 2023 is being sold for Rs. 193844 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 226100 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 226,100 Rs 207,257 Rs 197,837 Rs 169,575 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 193,844 Rs 177,690 Rs 169,614 Rs 145,383 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 19,384 Rs 17,769 Rs 16,961 Rs 14,538 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 549,541 Rs 503,743 Rs 480,848 Rs 412,156

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.