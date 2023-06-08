PML-N hints at electoral alliance with JKT-led group

The Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group, which is made up of people who recently broke with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the wake of the May 9 occurrences, is where the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has intended to form an electoral coalition.

The spokesperson for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Attaullah Tarar, told the media on Thursday that JKT, a former close aide of Imran Khan, and his party had excellent relations and that the two parties would work together to run in the elections.

He also praised those who had left the PTI and denounced the May 9 episodes, in which Khan’s furious followers stormed military facilities following his detention in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

If there is room within the party, he added, the PML-N would also try to work with the PTI deserters.

In the midst of the nation’s unsettling political climate, Jahangir Khan Tareen is anticipated to launch a new political party.