World’s Tallest Horse Mascots, Water Theme Park hailed as top-notch destinations in APPA awards

Blue World City, the world’s largest purpose-built tourist city, has garnered international acclaim at the Asia Pacific Property Awards. Acknowledged by the esteemed UK-based International Property Awards, Blue World City received two awards during the ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand. The world’s largest under-development tourist city has achieved distinction for the exceptional development design of Water Theme Park and the awe-inspiring construction of the World’s Tallest Horse Mascots and earned two discerning Asia Pacific Property Awards. Blue World City’s Chairman Saad Nazir and CEO Ch. Nadeem Ejaz, along with industry professionals from across the globe, participated in the International Property Awards show.

Chairman BWC Saad Nazir expressed his pride stating that he views Blue World City’s global recognition as a testament to Pakistan’s rising eminence and acceptance on the international stage. He added that it was a profound honor to present their splendid achievements before the world and represent Pakistan in this grand forum. He emphasized their mission of not only to illuminate Pakistan’s name in the realm of real estate but also to provide Pakistani residents, w hether at home or abroad, with a symphony of world-class amenities. He underscored that Blue World City stands ready to embrace the desires of discerning tourists from every corner of the globe.

CEO BWC Ch. Nadeem Ejaz highlighted that Blue World City is going to be a global sensation, thanks to its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service. He said that the rapid development work in Blue World City sets an unprecedented example on the global stage that has transformed the project into not only a sought-after tourist destination but also a veritable heaven of excellence for those seeking extraordinary residential experiences, adorned with state-of-the-art amenities. He further added that through their unwavering dedication to crafting distinctive developments, Blue World City pledges to play a momentous role in propelling the progress and prosperity of their beloved nation, resonating on a global scale.