Check the latest price of Honda City in Pakistan here

A popular sedan produced by Honda Atlas Cars since the early 1980s, the Honda City has undergone numerous generations of improvements and redesigns.

The Honda City has been one of the most well-liked four-wheeler vehicles marketed in Pakistan and other nations for many years, and it still is now.

The most modern Honda City model stands out for its dependability, comfort, and fuel efficiency. It offers a spacious cabin, cutting-edge technology features, and a modern design. Due to its keyless entry, push-button start, automated temperature control, loaded steering wheel, contemporary LED headlights, LED taillights, and most recent multimedia system, the car is well-known among young people.

The sedan’s dependable and fuel-efficient engine attracted customers, especially in metropolises where people used them on a regular basis.

It offers a smooth driving experience that distinguishes it from other vehicles in its class thanks to the newest safety features like ABS brakes and many airbags.

Latest Price of Honda City in Pakistan

1.2L MT Honda City: Rs. 4,779,000

1.2L CVT Honda City: Rs. 4,929,000

1.5LS CVT Honda City: Rs5,549,000

1.5LAS MT Honda City: Rs5,759,000

1.5LAS CVT Honda City: 5,979,000