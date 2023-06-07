Gold price decreases by Rs3,300 in last two days

The gold price in Pakistan witnessed a decline on Tuesday despite an increase in international markets and depreciation in the local currency in the interbank against the US dollar. According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,300 per tola and Rs1,972 per 10 grams to settle at Rs228,100 and Rs195,559 respectively. Meanwhile, the price of gold increased by $24 in the international market to close settle at $1,964 per ounce. The value of gold fluctuated throughout the outgoing week in domestic markets and fell by Rs1,600 last week (June 3). Cumulatively, the price of per tola gold decreased by Rs3,300 in the last two days. The gold rate has been volatile in Pakistan recently amid continued political and economic uncertainty, high inflation, and currency depreciation. People prefer to buy yellow metal in such times as a safe investment and a hedge. Data shared by the association showed the price of silver fell by Rs100 to settle at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10 grams, respectively.