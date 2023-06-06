LHC orders release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was arrested in connection with the May 9 violent protests.

Qureshi, the former foreign minister, has been arrested several times since his first arrest.

During a hearing on a petition against his arrest, the LHC’s Rawalpindi Bench ruled that Qureshi should no longer be detained under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

The court also declared Rawalpindi deputy commissioner’s MPO orders illegal and ordered authorities to release the PTI vice chairman immediately without requiring him to post surety bonds.

Assistant Attorney General Abid Aziz Rajouri represented the government’s side, while lawyer Taimoor Malik and Qureshi’s daughter Gohar Bano Malik were there for the PTI leader.